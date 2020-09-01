Sai Pallavi takes over the internet as her PHOTOS go viral after she stepped out to take up exam

Sai Pallavi was apparently in Trichy to take an exam when her fans spotted her and requested for selfies. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they took over the internet.

Photos of Premam star Sai Pallavi were shared widely on social media by her fans and followers after she stepped out of her home to take up an exam. Apparently, she was in Trichy when the photos were taken. Even though she covered her face with a facemask and tried to cover herself fully with a dupatta, she was instantly identified by her fans, who surrounded her requesting for selfies.

In the photos, she can be seen patiently posing for all the selfies as people kept on clicking photos. Sai Pallavi, who is well known for her down to earth behaviour, has always noted how important it is to educate oneself. She has also been an advocate of body positivity and she has encouraged people to be positive and love themselves. In her films, she has appeared with no makeup and has stated that it has been her motto to inspire body positivity.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi has two films in her Kitty including Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya, and Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam, which also stars Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das and Priya Mani in key roles. It is expected that the shootings of both the films will be resumed soon as the government has granted permission to resume with the shootings.

