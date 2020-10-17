  1. Home
Sai Pallavi in talks to play the lead role of the late actress Soundarya in her biopic?

Soundarya started her acting career when she was 20 with the Telugu film Manaravali Pelli. After having a successful career in the entertainment industry, her life came to a tragic end in a chopper crash.
If media reports are anything to go by, Sai Pallavi will be soon acting in a biopic of late actor Soundarya. According to The Times of India, a popular Telugu filmmaker is under the process of getting a nod from the late actor’s family to proceed with the biopic. Grapevine has that Sai Pallavi was approached to play Soundarya. However, no official announcement regarding this biopic is made so far. It is believed that the film will be announced next year in the month of January. 

Born on 18 July 1972, Soundarya started her acting career when she was 20 with the Telugu film Manaravali Pelli. She has collaborated with some top stars from the South entertainment industry including Rajinikanth and she has acted in several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films over a span of a decade. She also made her Bollywood outing with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Sooryavansham. Her life came to a tragic end when a chopper that she was travelling in crashed.

Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, has two films in her kitty. While one is a romantic drama Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, the other film is Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story’s shooting was restarted a couple of weeks back, and both the lead actors have joined the sets. As far as Virata Parvam is concerned, the film also stars Priyamani and Nandita Das in lead roles. The film will be based on the life of Naxalites.

Credits :The Times Of India

