Sai Pallavi thanks team of Shyam Singha Roy; Says ‘In awe of what you’ve all created’

Sai Pallavi excelled in the role of a Bengali girl in her last outing with Nani, Shyam Singha Roy. The film created a lot of buzz among the audiences and also garnered an amazing box office collection. Showing her gratitude to the crew of Shyam Singha Roy, Sai Pallavi shared a thanking note.

Sharing her still dressed in the character from the film, she said “Dear team, I’m not just thankful for the success of the film but also for getting to watch you cinephiles(wish I could find a term more intense) in action. Thank you for the memories. I am still in awe of what you’ve all created.” The star looked particularly mesmerizing in the Bengali attire with the traditional saree and the big kumkum bindi. Sai Pallavi always manages to impress her fans with her simplicity.

Check out the post below:

Her successful venture, Shyam Singha Roy was released on 24 December and won several hearts. The performance of both leads, Sai Pallavi and Nani was appreciated by viewers. Several celebs including Megastar Chiranjeevi praised the creative attempt.

After Shyam Singha Roy, Sai Pallavi will share screen space with Rana Daggubati in Venu Udugula’s directorial Virata Parvam. The project has been financed by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Besides these two, Venu Udugula also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand. The film revolves around the 1990s Naxalite movement that took place in Telangana. The film was originally scheduled to release on 30 April but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh is a delight to watch in THESE throwback pictures and we cannot stop looking