Sai Pallavi: These PHOTOS of the Premam the actor’s dance postures prove she is a dynamic full of life woman

We all know Sai Pallavi's huge passion for dance. In fact, her career in entertainment started with her participation in reality dance for a television channel.

Sai Pallavi. The very name of the actor will make one feel a pleasant breeze for she has always been one happy soul. In her movies and during her interviews we have always found that the actor has a very positive aura. Anyone would instantly become a fan of this actor the moment they witness her infectious smile. Her roles in films have also been so good and she carries a positive attitude along with her always. We don’t know if the magic is her down to earth behavior or her logical reasoning behind even small aspects in her profession. But we simply love whatever she does.

Also Read: 5 Years of Premam: Sai Pallavi REVEALS she's still recognised as Malar Teacher in Kerala

We all know her huge passion for dance. In fact, her career in entertainment started with her participation in reality dance for a television channel. After she proved her dancing skill in the show, she bagged the role as Malar Teacher in Premam. In the film, one of the best moments was Sai Pallavi’s chorography to her students for a cultural event. She stole our hears in those few minutes and she occupied a permanent place in our hearts just with that sequence. Here are some photos of the actor’s dance postures which show she is a dynamic full of life woman.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi: PHOTOS of the actress show how she enjoyed her childhood to the fullest

On the work front, there are also few reports which suggest that Sai Pallavi will be collaborating with Vetri Maaran for a web series. If this turns out to be true, it will be her debut digital project. She will be next seen in Venu Udugula directorial Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. Recently, her first look poster for the film was shared by the makers on her birthday. Going by the poster, it can be speculated that she will be shown as a woman with many mysteries. Reports suggest that she will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite in Virata Parvam.

The film also starrs Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. She also has in her kitty, Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. As of now, the film is in the final stages of shooting and the film’s release is expected to happen early next year. Love Story is produced by Asian Cinemas.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×