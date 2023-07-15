Sai Pallavi tours to Amaranth Yatra with her parents; Pens a heartfelt post on divine experience

Sai Pallavi has been sharing a series of photos amid picturesque nature lately. If you are wondering, where the actress went, then let us tell you she visited Amarnath temple with her family. The actress shared her divine experiences along with few photos from the temple visit. The Gargi actress mentioned that she is not somebody who likes sharing personal experiences on social media but the Amarnath yatra was something she had wanted to undertake for a very long time now.

The actress mentioned that she had to see her parents gasp for breath and hold chest as the walk to the temple. She wrote, "Taking parents who’re almost 60 is emotionally testing in ways one cannot explain. Watching them gasp for breath and hold their chest, take breaks at slippery paths amidst snow made me question the lord almighty, why you so far?"

She shared how the devotees find strength to reach the lord and wrote, "And I got my answer when I walked back after the darshan. As I walked down the hill, I witnessed something overwhelming: When people notice a few yatris on the verge of giving up, they take a long breath and chant “Om Namah Shivaya”, and instantly the same yatris chant back and pick themselves up to continue. Horses and the villagers carry the yatris to fulfil their desire of worshipping Bhole Nath at the holy cave,"

Pallavi further added, "This place is powerful because it stands witness to the acts of such selfless service. Regardless of our wealth, beauty and power, it’s one’s healthy body, strong mind and a heart that helps others, is what’s going to make our journey on earth worth living. Amarnath yatra challenged my will power, tested my body and proved to me that this Life itself is a pilgrimage and we are a dead race if we are not there for each other!."

Sai Pallavi visits the Amarnath temple and shares her divine experience

Upcoming films

Sai Pallavi will be next seen sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan. The film is yet-to-be-titled and is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production Raj Kamal Films



ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu set to go on a healing journey; Friends, team members get emotional; IN PICS