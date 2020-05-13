Sai Pallavi undergoes intense training for her role in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati?

Sai Pallavi has been undergoing training for her role in her next film Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugula.

A couple of days back, the makers of VIrata Parvam released the first look of South star Sai Pallavi on her Birthday. Now, new reports have emerged claiming that she has been undergoing some very intense training sessions for her role in the film. Reports suggest that Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer who is attracted to Rana Daggubati, a Naxal leader in the film. The intense romantic action drama will be set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxal-infested Andhra Pradesh.

Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. Nandita Das will be seen as a Naxalite in the film. The shooting of Virata Parvam was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are cranking the camera.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi also has Love Story in her kitty. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film has Naga Chaitanya as the lead actor. This film’s shooting will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The first look and teaser from the film featuring Naga Chaitanya have already were released by the makers recently. It is expected that Love Story will have the lead actors speaking the Telangana dialect.

Credits :IB Times

