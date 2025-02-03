Sai Pallavi was first choice for Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy; Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals, ‘would not even wear sleeveless’

As Thandel is set to hit the big screens in just a few days, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad with Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the chief guest. At the event, the filmmaker made some interesting revelations that shook the crowd. He revealed that Sai Pallavi was the first choice for the female lead in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy.

The Animal director shared that he has been a fan of Sai Pallavi since her appearance in Premam. Sandeep Reddy Vanga further shared that he initially had the actress in mind while casting for Arjun Reddy. However, when the Malayalam actor coordinator reached out to the filmmaker and he asked about Sai Pallavi, he was advised to rule her out.

The coordinator mentioned that Sai Pallavi would never agree to wear sleeveless outfits, let alone perform the romantic scenes required for the film. As a result, Vanga decided not to consider her for the role. He further added that over the years, he had observed how Sai Pallavi consistently maintained high standards and principles in her career, something he found to be quite rare.

"I had the impression of Sai Pallavi in my mind while casting for Arjun Reddy. But when Malayalam actor coordinator got in touch with me and I inquired about Sai Pallavi, he asked me to forget about it as she would not even wear sleeveless. Let alone doing such romantic scenes in the film. That’s how I ended up zeroing out Sai Pallavi," Vanga said, as quoted by Gulte.

At the Thandel pre-release event, Sai Pallavi also addressed the crowd and stated that every director should have a unique voice, and she praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga for having it. She mentioned that he remained unfiltered both on and off-screen and was not easily influenced by external factors.

Meanwhile, Thandel will hit the big screens this week on February 7. Are you excited to watch the movie in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.