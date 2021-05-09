Sai Pallavi's 8 Lesser Known Facts: Big screen debut in Kangana Ranaut's film to rejecting 2 crore ad deal

On Sai Pallavi's 29th birthday today, here's a look at 8 lesser-known facts about the Premam actress that might leave you surprised.

One of the most popular faces in the South Indian film industry, Sai Pallavi grabbed everyone's attention and won millions of hearts with her role as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. Since then, there has been no looking back! Sai Pallavi turns 29 today, May 9 and the young beauty is being showered with immense love on social media. Fans and well-wishers along with her close friends from the film industry have penned heartfelt birthday notes for Maari 2 actress.

Well, today on her birthday, here's a look at 10 lesser-known facts about Sai Pallavi and some might leave you surprised. To start with, did you know, Sai Pallavi made her on-screen debut with a Tamil dance reality show, Ungalil Yaaru Adutha Prabhudeva. She was a participant in this 2008 show. Her love for dance is a known fact and she didn't just stop there. Sai Pallavi also took part in Dhee Ultimate Dance Show (D4) on ETV Telugu.

1. The actress had shared a photo with Prabhudheva while she was shooting for Maari 2. Sai Pallavi had a nostalgic moment as she got a chance to work with the legendary choreographer 20 years later. She wrote, "When things don’t go the way you wish, remember that if you’ve given your best, life blesses you with something even better. P.S. This pic was taken 10 yrs later in the same set in which we shot “Ungalil yaar adhutha Prabhu Deva"

2. Sai Pallavi is known for being a reserved and very well-spoken girl. However, the moment she is in front of the camera, Sai Pallavi transforms herself into a completely different personality. She is right into the character.

3. Though it was not her first onscreen appearance, did you know Sai Pallavi played 's friend in the film Dhaam Dhoom?

4. The superhit song Malare was picturized on her and Sai Pallavi had no idea about it initially. However, when she got to know, the actress was overjoyed.



5. Did you know Sai Pallavi used to watch Aishwarya Rai and ’s videos to learn dance? During her school days, she used to skip her lectures to practice dance in the auditorium.

7. Sai Pallavi has created her identity of going sans makeup on screen. In fact, she had rejected the Rs 2 crore deal of fairness cream advertisement. Reacting to the same, in an interview with Behindwoods, the beautiful actress said, "My close circle comprises my parents, sister Pooja, and my friends. Pooja used to hog cheeseburgers and has always had a complex that she wasn't as fair as I am. Many times, when we both stood in front of the mirror, she would compare her complexion to mine." It was director Alphonse Puthren who gave her confidence to go without makeup and flaunt her natural skin in the movie.

8. Sai Pallavi recently during the lockdown, appeared for her Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in Trichy.

Here's wishing Sai Pallavi a very Happy Birthday!

