Sai Pallavi's Hair Care Secret: Here's how the actress manages her long and curly hair

There is no denying Sai Pallavi looks naturally beautiful and doesn't hesitate in flaunting her acne. There have been times we absolutely fell in love with the Fidaa actress’ long and curly hair.

Sai Pallavi is extremely loved amongst the audience down South for her on-screen as well as off-screen persona. She made her game-changing debut as Malar in Premam and later played the calm and composed Anjali in Sameer Thahir’s Kali. However, something that stole the show was her screen-presence in no-makeup look. The young actress is confident about her flaws and prefers to go no-makeup for her films. Sai Pallavi thinks, "Beauty is about who you are and what you do." There is no denying she looks naturally beautiful and doesn't hesitate in flaunting her acne. There have been times we absolutely fell in love with the Fidaa actress’ long and curly hair.

However, the secret behind her long and curly hair is nothing but eating healthy. Yes, Maari 2 actress doesn't believe in using expensive products and parlour sessions for her hair. During one the interviews, Sai Pallavi revealed the secret behind her lustrous and long hair that will leave you stunned. She said, "Eat healthy food and I wash my hair every three days. I pray every day that my hair doesn't fall off, that is all I do for it." Also, she uses natural products like aloe vera for her long tresses. Her natural curly locks and no make-up beauty, which prefers to flaunt even on-screen has left everyone in awe. "I had a lot of pimples in the movie, but people accepted me as I was, and I learnt that confidence is the real beauty" said Sai Pallavi during her interview in 2019.

During one of the interviews in 2016, Sai Pallavi revealed that she had used a lot of hair colour when she joined dancing. The stunner was in the initial days of her college. However, later she decided to ditch all the chemical products as she wanted to keep her hair how it is. Also, not many know, Sai Pallavi was quite tomboyish and had very short hair during her school days.

Also Read: When Sai Pallavi was accused of unruly behaviour on sets of Kanam

Check out her pictures below:

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×