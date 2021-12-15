Sai Pallavi's pink silk saree with sleeveless blouse is perfect pick for bridesmaid look this wedding season

Sai Pallavi yet again turns enough heads with her elegant look in pale pink silk saree at the trailer launch event of Shyam Singh Roy. The event took place yesterday in Warangal and the lead actors Nani and Krithi Shetty were also present. One can see, Sai Pallavi looks drop-dead gorgeous in a saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse.

Sai Pallavi let her simple yet elegant look do all the talking and decided to accessorise it with just a pair of jhumka earrings. She tied her hair in a low bun while rosy cheeks and pink lip colour completed her look. Premam fame is one of the few natural actresses who loves to keep all things simple and pretty. Her latest photos are proof!

Meanwhile, speaking at the event yesterday, Sai Pallavi said, "Shyam Singa Roy is like a visual treat. Art director Avinash showed two worlds - Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy. Both the worlds are shown wonderfully. Audiences have to see in the theatre to see the hard work of the cameraman and costume designer. Watch all the movies in the theatre. Shyam Singh Roy is like a visual treat for Nani fans. He will be seen in a role never seen before. The producer wanted to release the film in theatres no matter what".

Shyam Singha Roy is releasing in all 4 South Indian languages on December 24.

