Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan shares oh-so-adorable family PHOTO from engagement ceremony

Sai Pallavi is one of the most prominent and in-demand actresses in the South Indian film industries today. The actress was recently seen at the engagement ceremony of her sister, Pooja Kannan, which took place on January 21st.

Pooja had recently turned to social media to announce her engagement to her rumored boyfriend Vineeth. The engagement took place on Sunday, in the presence of close friends and family. In the latest update, Pooja has turned to Instagram yet again to share an adorable family photo which includes her sister Sai Pallavi, as well as their parents. Additionally, she also shared other pictures from the engagement as a thread of pictures.

More about the engagement

Pooja Kannan’s engagement with Vineeth was a rather intimate affair, with only close friends and family members attending it. Both the bride and the groom were seen in color coordinated outfits, with Pooja donning a graceful light gray saree with golden tints. Vineeth was seen donning a traditional gray shirt and dhoti.

Undoubtedly, the engagement ceremony was a lot of fun with dance, music and much more. A video had surfaced on social media where Sai Pallavi was seen dancing her heart out during the celebration. As expected, the video quickly went viral as well

More about Pooja Kannan

A lesser known fact is that, similar to Sai Pallavi, her sister Pooja Kannan is also an actress and has featured in the 2021 film Chithirai Sevvanam, helmed by Stunt Silva. The film also featured Rima Kallingal, Jeeva Balachandran and many more in prominent roles.

Sai Pallavi on the workfront

As mentioned earlier, Sai Pallavi is undoubtedly one of the most in-demand actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress who was last seen in the 2022 legal drama film Gargi, has two films in the making at present.

The Kali actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Sivakarthikeyan in a film tentatively titled SK21. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. It is also rumored that the film will feature the veteran actor in a special appearance. Further, the music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash.

Additionally, Sai Pallavi is also a part of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film with Chandoo Mondeti, titled Thandel. The film marks their second collaboration together after the 2021 film Love Story.

Recently, the film’s first glimpse video was released which gave a basic idea of what the film would revolve around. Thandel is based on the real life incident of fishermen who were captured by Pakistani forces.