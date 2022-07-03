Sai Pallavi's Tamil action-drama 'Gargi' gets a release date; Film to be out on July 15

Post delivering a blockbuster in the form of the period action drama Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi is all set to treat the movie buffs with another action entertainer, Gargi. Now the makers have announced that this highly-awaited drama will reach the theatres on 15th July this year. Sharing the release date on Instagram, the Shyam Singha Roy actress wrote, "#Gargi will be Yours from the 15th of July!"

Conceptualized and made under the direction of Gautham Ramachandran, the film has been acquired by Suriya and Jyothika's production house 2D Entertainment. The couple took to Twitter and announced the news. "Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated! Hope you all like it!@Sai_Pallavi92 #Jyotika."

Check out the post below:

Reacting to the same, Sai Pallavi also wrote on social media, "Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot @SakthiFilmFctry@2D_ENTPVTLTD#Gargi."

Backed by Ravichandran Ramachandran, in association with Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran, this multilingual drama will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Going by the reports, Sai Pallavi’s character will get involved in a legal battle in the flick. In a search for the truth, the protagonist demands respect from her family, who treat her unreasonably as she is a woman. She is in a multi-frontal fight with her family, society, and the system.

Now coming to the technical crew, Govind Vasantha is the music composer for the movie.

In addition to this, Sai Pallavi has also signed up to play the female lead in Sivakarthikeyan's next, titled SK21 for now.

