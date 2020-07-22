Sai Pallavi's THESE candid and lovely moments with her mom and sister are all about family and love

Sai Pallavi is extremely close to her mother Radha Kannan and sister Pooja. Here are some of their best candid and lovely moments that you just can’t miss.

There is no denying Sai Pallavi is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress has created her own identity by going no makeup for her roles on the big screen. The Premam actress believes that confidence is the real beauty and that she doesn't need makeup to prove her talent. As an actress, she has embraced it as part of her identity. Besides, she is also an amazing dancer and has always flaunted her love for dancing in the films. The Maari 2 actress is also known for her simple living and her Instagram photos are a proof. Sai Pallavi is extremely close to her mother Radha Kannan and sister Pooja. Here are some of their best candid and lovely moments that you just can’t miss.

Sai Pallavi has captured space for herself in the hearts of the audience and her beautiful photos with her family prove that she is indeed blessed with the best. They say family's first, and the Fidaa actress has got their back who support her at every stage of her life. Family is truly her biggest strength and these photos are a proof. From going on a road trip to enjoying their time in the rains and clicking a lot of selfies, Sai Pallavi is more like friends with her mother and sister Pooja. Check out photos below.

How beautiful they look together!

One of the beautiful candid moments of Sai Pallavi and Pooja from Diwali celebrations.

It is all about family!

Here's a picture-perfect family moment!

Cute and how!

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will also be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film titled, Love Story. She has quite a few films in the kitty including Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati.

Directed by Venu Udugula. Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The upcoming film will see Sai Pallavi in a very strong and intense role.

Reports are also doing rounds that she will be collaborating with Vetri Maaran for a web series. If this turns out to be true, it will be her debut digital project.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×