Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh get clicked at the airport as they return from South Africa: PICS

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the popular star couple of Bollywood have been enjoying a much-needed family vacation in South Africa, along with their little sons Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif, who have been juggling their film career and family life, often take breaks from their busy careers to spend time and travel with kids. The actress, who is highly active on her Instagram handle has been treating her fans and followers with some lovely pictures from their vacation, on her official page.

Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh spotted at the Mumbai airport

The star couple and their kids were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early morning of March 22, Wednesday, as they returned after their South Africa vacation. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen exiting the airport, along with their elder son Taimur Ali Khan. The couple's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, was seen in the arms of his nanny.

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport pictures below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, as always, looked gorgeous in a beige co-ord set which she paired up with a matching long shrug. The popular star completed her look with a white shrug, a pair of white sneakers, statement sunglasses, and a handbag. Saif Ali Khan, who looked handsome in a clean-shaven look, opted for an orange t-shirt and nave blue trousers, which he paired with white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Taimur and Jeh, on the other hand, looked super adorable in casuals.

