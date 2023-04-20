Saif Ali Khan spills the beans about his role in NTR30, shares his equation with Jr NTR

Jr NTR's next NTR30, which is one highly anticipated film, is getting only bigger and better with each update. Saif Ali Khan is on board to lock horns with the RRR star in the film and fans can't wait to watch the magic on screen. The Bollywood actor is also equally excited about NTR30 as he opened up about his character and about working with Jr NTR.

Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the role of the antagonist in the film, opened up about his character and said to the Times of India, "It’s a very cool role and I’m working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me. My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision; he narrated the script to me for three hours and I was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way."

The actor also spoke about working with Jr NTR and added, "Oh, NTR is very friendly and charming and super-passionate also! I admire the ambition of making a pan-India film. We are too used to working in terms of region and language. This is NTR’s exciting plan."

Khan hopes NTR30 will be rocking as he concluded saying, The DOP (director of photography) is Rathnavelu, who has shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like this. It’s a fantastic vision and the movie’s scale is very big. I take it as a great compliment that they are interested in my services. My pleasure entirely to be here. Fingers crossed, this will be rocking.



About NTR30

On April 18, Saif Ali Khan was welcomed on board for NTR30. The makers shared a few pics of the actor with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva from the sets in Hyderabad. The Bollywood actor began shooting for the film and intense action scenes are being filmed.

NTR30 is directed by Kortala Siva, the film is bankrolled by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts respectively. The pan Indian is scheduled to release in theatres on April 5, 2024.





ALSO READ: Prabhas' Adipurush to Naga Chaitanya's Custody: Most anticipated South movies of Summer 2023 according to IMDb