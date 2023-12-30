Saindhav: Runtime, Censor certificate, release date; all you need to know about Venkatesh Daggubati’s next

Venkatesh Daggubati is undeniably one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, The veteran actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, titled Saindhav, helmed by Sailesh Kolani.

The makers of the film had released the film’s teaser earlier this year, which created quite a buzz among cinephiles all over. In the latest update, the makers of the film took to their social media to reveal that the film has obtained a U/A certificate from the CBFC. The makers of the film made the announcement on their social media handles with the caption:

“It’s a U/A for Saindhav; An emotional action ride you can enjoy with your loved ones”

The makers had also announced earlier that the film would be hitting the big screen on January 13th, 2024, coinciding with Sankranti. Saindhav would also have a box office clash with Ravi Teja’s Eagle, and Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Furthermore, as per reports, Saindhav will have a runtime of 2 hours and 3 minutes or 123 minutes.

More about Saindhav

The makers of the film had released a 1 minute and 57 second teaser for the film on October 16th, this year. The teaser gave a brief introduction to the world of Saindhav and what could be expected from the film. By the looks of it, Saindhav is a mafia action entertainer, where Venkatesh Daggubati plays quite a mysterious character. His character helps stop a major plan of the local mafia, which brings both the fronts to a tussle. However, it was also established that they have a shared history.

The teaser piqued the audience's interests without giving away a lot of details about the film as well. How it plays out on the big screen is something that will only be known once the film hits the silver screens.

Cast and crew of Saindhav

Saindhav marks the 75th venture of Venkatesh Daggubati in the film industry, and is dubbed as Venky75 as well. The film, helmed by Sailash Kolanu, features an ensemble cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Andrea Jeremiah, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta and many more.

The film has been bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, and the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who is just coming off the success of his latest film Jigarthanda DoubleX. S Manikandan cranks the camera for the film, while Garry BH has been roped in as the film’s editor. Apart from Telugu, Saindhav is also expected to release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

