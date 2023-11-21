Saindhav song WrongUsage OUT: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer second single is an electrifying dance track

The song WrongUsage from the upcoming movie Saindhav is now out. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is Venkatesh Daggubati's 75th movie. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist in Saindhav. The film is all set to release on January 13, 2024.

Venkatesh Daggubati took to Twitter to share the news of the song's release. He posted a photo of himself, a dance still from the song, and captioned the post, "WrongUsage Song out now."

More about Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav movie

The Venky Mama actor is back with a new-age action film titled Saindhav. The film follows the story of a man who takes on a drug cartel. The teaser for the film was released recently and it promises to be a cinematic treat. The teaser shows Venkatesh Daggubati playing a character with two shades, a caring family man and a ruthless man who will stop at nothing to protect his daughter.

Check out the Venkatesh Daggubati Saindhav teaser below

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist in the film and is set to deliver a powerful performance. The supporting cast includes Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. The music is composed by Santosh Narayanan. Saindhav is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati recently made his mark on the Hindi entertainment scene with his portrayal of the titular character in the action-packed web series Rana Naidu. The series, a compelling Indian adaptation of the popular American crime drama Ray Donovan, has garnered widespread acclaim from audiences.

In Rana Naidu, Venkatesh Daggubati deftly portrayed the character of Rana, a skilled troubleshooter who possesses the remarkable ability to navigate and resolve any problem that arises within the intricate world of Bollywood. However, the narrative takes an unexpected turn when Rana's father, released from prison, emerges as a formidable challenge, one that even Rana Naidu may struggle to overcome.

Directed by the talented Karan Anshuman, Rana Naidu boasts stellar performances from Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, and Surveen Chawla.

