Saindhav teaser OUT: Rana Daggubati unveils action-packed teaser of Venkatesh’s next; Nawazuddin Siddiqui shines

Venkatesh Daggubati, who was last seen in the Hindi film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan in the leading role is gearing up for his next film Saindhav written and directed by ‘HIT’ franchise director Sailesh Kolanu. The film from the looks of the teaser appears to be a new age action film, with high octave elements and a strongly driven emotional core.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears as the antagonist of the film, exhibiting a drive full of madness and anger from his character. The official teaser of the film was shared by Venkatesh’s nephew and actor Rana Daggubati through his official X handle, in which he wrote the caption, “He is coming back...To show the bad, Who’s their dad.”

Check out the official teaser

Venkatesh back-in-action

Actor Venkatesh has been part of the film industry for more than three decades now. His pre-dominant industry is without a doubt the Telugu industry but he also has expanded his acting expertise in some Hindi language films as well which were great hits at the time. His experience and expertise in his craft have often landed him a variety of roles and it seems he is still in the game without any sort of slowing down.

The actor was last seen in the Hindi action-drama web series Rana Naidu along with his nephew Rana Daggubati. The series was the official Indian adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan and was well-received by audiences. Now, Venkatesh is hitting it out with his new-age action film Saindhav. The teaser shared only a few details about the likes of the film. The film which is centered to be focused on a drug cartel is locking horns with a man from their past which is played by Venkatesh.

Venkatesh’s character seems to be living his life with his daughter and can be expected that things go a little south when someone interferes in his life. The brisk action and gun-blazing sequences are sure to be a treat for Venkatesh’s fans.

The film which is expected to be released on Sankranti next year, boasts an ensemble cast of Arya, Shraddha Srinath and Andrea Jeremiah in prominent roles as well.

