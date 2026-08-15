Sairabanu First Look Out: Aadi Sai Kumar and Bandhavi Sridhar are all set for a cross cultural love story

The makers of Sairabanu have unveiled the first look of the upcoming Telugu film, offering a glimpse into the cross-cultural romance at the heart of the story. Starring Aadi Sai Kumar and Bandhavi Sridhar, the film appears to blend romance, comedy and emotional drama against the backdrop of two contrasting cultural worlds.

Sairabanu First Look Released

Released on Independence Day, the first-look poster introduces Aadi in a distinctly traditional avatar. The actor is seen riding a Royal Enfield while dressed in white, with Vibhuti on his forehead and Rudraksha malas around his neck. His appearance appears to establish the cultural identity of his character.

Bandhavi Sridhar’s look adds to the mystery

Bandhavi Sridhar, meanwhile, is seen seated behind Aadi on the bike while wearing a black traditional robe. The contrasting looks of the lead pair immediately hint at the cultural differences that could become an important part of their relationship.

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The poster further reinforces the theme by placing a temple on one side and mosque style architecture on the other. White doves featured in the visual add a softer, romantic element, suggesting that the film will explore love and togetherness despite differences in cultural backgrounds.

More About Sairabanu

Directed by Phani Krishna Siriki, Sairabanu is produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner. Krishnakanth Paruchuri is presenting the film as co-producer. The makers have kept the other details of the story under wraps.

The title poster and an earlier behind-the-scenes video had already sparked curiosity around the project. With the new first look, expectations are now building around Aadi Sai Kumar and Bandhavi Sridhar’s pairing and how their characters’ relationship unfolds on screen.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.