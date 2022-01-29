Sarkaru Vaari Paata's new schedule to start from tomorrow; Mahesh Babu to the join shoot from 2 February

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been in talks for some time now and fans have been waiting for the action drama with bated breath. The latest buzz around the film claims that the new schedule for the project will commence from tomorrow. Also, Mahesh Babu will be joining the sets from 2 February. It is also believed that the entire shoot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be completed by March

Mahesh Babu’s next has been written and directed by Parasuram and will see Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju as supporting cast. The project has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and will have music by celebrated artist S. Thaman. Cinematography for the film has been performed by R. Madhi and editing has been done by Marthand K. The highly talked about movie is slated to release on 1 April.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, the first single of the film will be out on the occasion of Valentine's Day . Touted to be the melody song of the year, the song will release on 14 February. Making the awaited announcement, the makers also outed a poster of S Thaman in a suit, playing the piano.