Sakkir Madathil protests against Rajinikanth's Jailer; says exhibitors aren't screening Malayalam film Jailer

The Jailer vs Jailer controversy has become a huge talking topic in the South film industry. The Malayalam film Jailer and Rajinikanth Jailer have got into the tiff of war because of the same title and release date as well. The latest update about the controversy is the Malayalam film Jailer director Sakkir Madathil has held a protest against Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Sakkir Madathil held a one-day protest in front of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) demanding allotment of theatre for his movie Jailer. He said that exhibitors of Kerala are not ready to screen the Malayalam film Jailer due to Rajinikanth's Jailer. The director added that he needs a 75-day window theatre screening for his film but several exhibitors only want to give 42 days. He questioned how Malayalam films will prosper when theatre owners are insisting on a 42-day window for OTT release.

Sakkim mentioned that exhibitors are not interested in Malayalam Jailer but are promoting Rajinikanth's Jailer. During his protest, he also demanded that Malayalam films be saved from big-budget flicks of other languages. He reportedly was quoted saying, "I don’t have any issues with Tamil films getting released in Kerala. But this shouldn’t happen by blocking Malayalam projects."

Jailer vs Jailer- Title and release date controversy

In fact, both movies, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam film Jailer and Rajinikanth's Jailer are releasing on the same date, August 10. The Malayalam film and Tamil film will reportedly be dubbed in other languages and released on the same date.

Sakkir Madathil and Sun Pictures are also fighting a legal battle in the court over the same title. It all started because of the same title. So Sakkir came forward and made claims that he registered the title Jailer with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in 2021, well before the announcement of the Tamil film’s title. He requested the production house Sun Pictures to change the title of the Jailer and release it in Malayalam so that neither of them gets affected. Sakkir argued that since the Tamil Jailer features one of the biggest Malayalam stars, Mohanlal, it would be unfair to release the film with the title Jailer. However, his request was denied. So, the director took the matter to court, and judgment is awaited.

The Tamil Jailer stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan. Whereas, the Malayalam film Jailer stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Divya Pillai. Both the film bear no resemblance to one another, the plotlines and stories are entirely different.

