Sakshi Agarwal gets emotional as she recalls celebrating her birthday with Rajinikanth on Kaala sets; See Pics

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal took to Instagram and shared some throwback memories of herself from the sets of Rajinikanth's Kaala. Take a look below.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal is super active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with some amazing photos and videos. Recently, the actress shared some unseen photos with superstar Rajinikanth as she recalled best her best birthday memories. Sakshi Agarwal took to Instagram and shared some throwback memories of herself from the sets of Rajinikanth's Kaala. She wrote, "Exactly two years back , my best memories to spend my birthday with our #superstar #rajinikanth sir @rajinikanth and #ranjith sir @ranjithpa on the sets of #kaala .God has been very kind to me...no words to express this surreal moment."

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala released in 2018 and the film was directed by Pa. Ranjith. Sakshi Agarwal was seen as Kaala's daughter-in-law in the film. The film also starred Nana Patekar, , Eswari Rao, Pankaj Tripathi among others in important roles. The film was also dubbed into Telugu and Malayalam languages and released under the same title and in Hindi as well.

Meanwhile, Sakshi has been sharing a lot of workout videos and is inspiring her fans to stay fit. Sakshi also hit the headlines recently after she penned a powerful note on her glamorous body transformation.

Check out her latest Instagram posts below:

Sakshi Agarwal is known to be a fitness enthusiast and it is great to know how she is keeping things positive mentally as well as physically amid lockdown. Check out her Instagram for all the fitness inspiration.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×