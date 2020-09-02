  1. Home
Sakshi Agarwal lights up the internet with this PHOTO as she dons traditional attire

In the photo that she has posted on her Instagram space, the Tamil Bigg Boss 3 sensation was seen in a traditional half saree.
18219 reads Mumbai
Sakshi Agarwal, who shot to her fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has yet again taken the internet by storm by sharing a photo in a traditional half saree. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her tattoo as she posed for the picture. As soon as she shared it on her Instagram space, fans of the actor started staring it across all social media platforms. The moment she shared the picture, it received many comments on the photo sharing app. She styled the half saree with minimalistic silver jewelry.

Before the lockdown was imposed, she took a break from her entertainment career and went on a holiday in Goa. Even before she took part in the reality show, Sakshi was seen sharing screen space with Kollywood biggies, including Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. She made her debut in Kollywood with Atlee Kumar directorial Raja Rani, where she shared the screen space with Nayanthara and Arya. Thereafter, she has been part of many megahit films in supporting roles. She was seen in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

See her post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#throwback

A post shared by Sakshi Agarwal|Actress (@iamsakshiagarwal) on

In the reality show, it will be fair to say that Sakshi Agarwal literally owned the show until her eviction. Her bittersweet relationship with co-contestant Kavin was the focus point of the whole season. She stayed in the house for seven weeks. Meanwhile, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.

Credits :Instagram

