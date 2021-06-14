Sakshi Agarwal lights up the internet as she dons traditional bridal attire in her recent photoshoot
Sakshi Agarwal, who shot to her fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has yet again taken the internet by storm by sharing a photo in a traditional bridal attire. In the photo, she can be seen in a red Kanchivaram silk saree with decks of jewelleries and a yellow rope around her neck, which symbolises marriage. As soon as she shared it on her Instagram space, fans of the actor started staring it across all social media platforms.
Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal makes a STRONG case for power dressing in a hot pink pantsuit; Yay or Nay?
In the reality show Bigg Boss, it will be fair to say that Sakshi Agarwal literally owned the show until her eviction. Her bittersweet relationship with co-contestant Kavin was the focus point of the whole season. She stayed in the house for seven weeks. Meanwhile, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Wow, beautiful to see traditional attire for once!!