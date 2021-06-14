  1. Home
Sakshi Agarwal lights up the internet as she dons traditional bridal attire in her recent photoshoot

Sakshi Agarwal took to her Instagram space and treated her followers with her adorable photos in a traditional wedding saree.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2021 04:49 pm
Sakshi Agarwal lights up the internet as she dons traditional bridal attire in her recent photoshoot Sakshi Agarwal lights up the internet as she dons traditional bridal attire in her recent photoshoot
Sakshi Agarwal, who shot to her fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has yet again taken the internet by storm by sharing a photo in a traditional bridal attire. In the photo, she can be seen in a red Kanchivaram silk saree with decks of jewelleries and a yellow rope around her neck, which symbolises marriage. As soon as she shared it on her Instagram space, fans of the actor started staring it across all social media platforms.

Shortly after the pandemic hit, Sakshi Agarwal made the headlines after she shared her workout regime. Before the lockdown was imposed, she took a break from her entertainment career and went on a holiday in Goa. Even before she took part in the reality show, Sakshi was seen sharing screen space with Kollywood biggies, including Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. She made her debut in Kollywood with Atlee Kumar directorial Raja Rani, where she shared the screen space with Nayanthara and Arya. Thereafter, she has been part of many megahit films in supporting roles. She was seen in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

In the reality show Bigg Boss, it will be fair to say that Sakshi Agarwal literally owned the show until her eviction. Her bittersweet relationship with co-contestant Kavin was the focus point of the whole season. She stayed in the house for seven weeks. Meanwhile, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Wow, beautiful to see traditional attire for once!!

