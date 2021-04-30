Sakshi Agarwal sends a message to be strong and fit as she shares photos post her back workout

One can see in the photos, Sakshi Agarwal is sporting blue high-waist leggings and a grey crop top and is looking super fresh as ever.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal has always managed to grab the attention with her fitness videos and photos on Instagram. The actress is super active on social media and keeps her fans and followers inspired to stay fit with her fitness routine. Sakshi has yet again shared some stunning photos of herself flaunting toned body post her back workout session. She captioned one of her photos as, "A woman with a fit body is more than just a hot body! It shows she works hard, no money can buy it! It shows dedication, discipline, self-respect, dignity,patience, work ethics and passion! Thats why its attractive to me."

One can see, Sakshi Agarwal is sporting blue high-waist leggings and a grey crop top and is looking super fresh as ever. She captioned another photo as, "Strength only comes by overcoming that which challenges you! Be strong, get Fit!." Fans of the actress have been dropping lovely comments on her Instagram posts. The stunner has once again managed to take social media by storm with her lovely post workout photos.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sakshi had shared her fitness secrets and how she kept herself positive amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Sakshi had shared, "During the lockdown, physical and mental health was at the stake for a lot of us and that's the reason I started looking up to fitness for myself and to deal with the anxiety. I could work out at home by just keeping water bottle and other stuff basic stuff and basically, the idea was you don't need a gym. Where there is a will there is a way. If you really want to do something, you can do it even in the small space. When I noticed that a lot of people loved this idea, they started following my workouts and I could see it was helping a lot of people. It inspired me more. Our body is like a temple for us like it depends on how you take in and care about it."

