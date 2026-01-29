Salaar 2 put on hold after The Raja Saab’s subpar box office performance? Here’s what we know

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire became a major success, making it the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023. Hence, the makers were quick to move into production of its sequel. But looking at the subpar performance of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, reports suggested that Salaar Part 2 is put on hold. But a new post by the makers tells a different story. Check it out!

Salaar Part 2 put on hold?

Prabhas recently featured in the fantasy comedy movie, The Raja Saab. Despite the star’s massive fan following, the Maruthi film didn’t do great business at the box office. Soon after, a report by Deccan Chronicle suggested that the film is put on the back burner.

An insider close to the project told the above-mentioned publication that both director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have decided to completely revamp Salaar 2. “What worked three years ago won’t work now. The project is being altered to cater to changed audiences’ tastes,” said the source. The report disappointed many and created speculations around the future of the film.

But on actress Shruti Haasan’s birthday, the maker dropped a post, putting all speculations to rest. The official Instagram handle of the movie dropped a picture featuring Haasan and Prabhas in which the actress can be seen showing him the phone screen. Captioning the happy image, the makers wrote, “Aadya showing Deva what happens to her in #Salaar2!! With this post, the team indirectly announced that Salaar Part 2 is in the making.

Talking about the franchise, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bobby Simha, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy. The movie showcased the changing dynamics of two friends that later affected the future of Khansaar.

Soon after its theatrical release in December 2023, the movie took over the box office by storm. By 2027, Prabhas and Sukumaran are expected to reprise their roles in the tentatively titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam as they continue to fight for power in Khansaar. Talking about Prabhas’ work front, the actor also has Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, and Fauzi in the pipeline.

