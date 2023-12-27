Salaar actress Shruti Haasan, BF Santanu Hazarika urge people to 'stop spreading rumors’ about their marriage

Orry's comment on Reddit sparked rumors of Shruti Haasan being married to BF Santanu Hazarika. The couple cleared the air around it and asked people to calm down.

Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika
Actress Shruti Haasan made it known to the world that she’s dating artist Santanu Hazarika. On multiple occasions, they have been papped together and even posted pictures with each other on social media. But the internet went berserk when socialite Orhan Awatramani aka Orry referred to Santanu as ‘her husband’. Soon after, the rumors of the couple being secretly married went viral online. Now, the lovebirds responded to it on their personal social media handles.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika respond to marriage rumors

Yesterday, social media personality Orry, who is friends with all of B-town hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit. It was during the session that he revealed that Shruti Hasaan was rude to her during an event. In the same comment, he addressed her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika as her ‘husband’ sparking rumors of them being secretly married.

Clearing the air around it, the Salaar actress took to her social media and asked people to calm down. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “So, I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.”

Soon after her BF Santanu Hazarika also posted, “You’ll need to calm down! We are not married. Individuals who don’t know us, please stop spreading rumour.”

What Orry wrote about them?

During the conversation with his fans, Orry was asked if he knew any celebrity who had shown him unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo. Replying to it, he said, “Shruti Hasan. Not for posing cause I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her ! Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding cause I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” like a spot boy or smth.”

