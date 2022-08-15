Salaar BIG UPDATE: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film to release in September 2023; New poster out

As we informed you earlier, the team of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan fronted Salaar will be making a big announcement on Independence Day. Well, the wait is finally over, the newest update about this much-awaited action entertainer is that the venture will be reaching the audience in theatres on the 28th of September in 2023.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Besides the leads, the project will further star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. For the unversed, Salaar was earlier slated to release in the cinema halls on 14 April. Although, the release was pushed as the production work took more time than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This one of the most sought-after Telugu dramas will also have dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur is onboard team Salaar as the music director and Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

