Salaar BIG update: Teaser of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film to release on July 6; Details inside

The big update about Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's highly anticipated film Salaar has been announced officially. Yes, the teaser is all set to be out in just a few days. The makers shared an action-packed new poster of the actor and shared that the Salaar teaser will be unveiled on July 6, at 5:12 AM.

All the rumors about the teaser release have turned out to be true. The makers took to Twitter and officially announced the details of the teaser with a new poster. The actor is seen fighting with goons in the action-packed poster that has a dark background and his face is not revealed. The film is also said to be heavy on action as the actor will be seen in the role of a gangster role.

There are high expectations for Salaar after Prabhas' recent release Adipurush failed to impress the audiences. Salaar is expected to take audiences to a new world with lots of action and visual spectacle. As the excitement builds up, fans can't wait to witness Prabhas' new avatar in this gangster drama.

Prabhas' action-packed new poster with Salaar teaser announcement



About Salaar

Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Vijay Kiragandur has backed the project under the banner of Hombale Films. Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles, apart from others.

Salaar will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 28, 2023. The film will also be released in the IMAX 4K version. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make this film a great visual experience for the audience. According to reports, the shoot of Salaar has been wrapped up and the dubbing is currently in process. Soon, the team will begin post-production work. The film has been creating major buzz ever since its inception, obviously because of Prabhas and also as it's the next significant undertaking of Prashanth Neel after Yash's KGF.

