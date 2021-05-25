Salaar: THIS Bollywood actor to play the antagonist in Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film?

It remains to see if Prabhas and John will be pitted against each other in one of the much-awaited action thrillers, Salaar.

Prabhas' Salaar is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Being helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel, it is said to be an action thriller film and will see Prabhas in a never before avatar. According to the latest reports about the film, Bollywood actor John Abraham has been approached for the role of a villain in Prabhas starrer. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. It remains to see if Prabhas and John will be pitted against each other in one of the much-awaited action thrillers.

John is known for his roles in Hindi films like Dostana (2008), New York (2009), Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Madras Cafe (2013). Talking about Salaar, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. It is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Salaar's music is composed by Ravi Basrur while cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda. The gorgeous Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead actor opposite Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a lot of films in the kitty. He is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam which is scheduled to release on July 30. Prabhas has 3 Pan-India projects and Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer an untitled movie, Salaar by director Prashanth Neel and Adipurush by Om Raut — all of them being Pan-India movies.

