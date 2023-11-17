Salaar: Cyber police detain two for sharing unauthorized content of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel, is perhaps the most awaited film of the year. It has been revealed that the film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 22nd this year.

The makers of the film have been particular about it being a theater experience, and have been cautious not to let out any part of the story that could tarnish the audiences’ experience. In the latest update, it is being reported by PR consultant duo Vamsi-Shekar that the cyber police have detained two individuals who they believe are responsible for spreading unauthorized content of Salaar via social media. They have also added that similar strict action will be taken against anyone who propagates unauthorized content.

More about Salaar

Salaar marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. It also marks the helmer’s maiden venture in Telugu. The film is expected to be an action thriller film, and features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Brahmaji, Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and many more in prominent roles.

It was revealed earlier this month that the trailer for the film will be released on December 1st. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the same production banner behind blockbuster films like KGF and Kantara. The music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur and the camera has been cranked by Bhuvan Gowda. The film will also be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Prabhas on the workfront

Prabhas will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated science fiction action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD, after Salaar. The film features a star studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, and the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in early 2024.

ALSO READ: Salaar: Makers drop OFFICIAL date and time for Prabhas starrer’s trailer