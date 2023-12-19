Salaar director Prashanth Neel reveals what he hopes to achieve with Prabhas starrer, and it's not appreciation
Salaar director Prashanth Neel spills the beans on how he experiences 'euphoria' as a viewer after watching an incredible mass film. He says he's aiming to recreate that same magic with Salaar.
KGF director Prashanth Neel is gearing up for the release of his next film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles. The film is slated to release in theaters on 22nd December 2023.
While promoting his latest project, director Prashanth Neel recently sat down for an interview with Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus. During the conversation, he passionately discussed his love for commercial cinema.
The KGF director said, “When it comes to cinema, I’m not looking for appreciation from any other corner. I just want people to go to the theaters, buy tickets, and love the movie and come out with an experience.”
Prashanth Neel about commercial cinema
He further added, “The high of watching mass movies in theaters and getting it right, I don’t know if I have got it right but getting it right, there is no bigger euphoria for me as an audience.”
Moreover, in the same interview, Prashanth Neel was asked why his films have a certain color tone to which he replied, “The reason why KGF and Salaar look that way is because I have OCD. I'm not too fond of anything with too many colors. It's a reflection of my personality that comes on screen.”
Earlier reports on Salaar included Prithviraj Sukumaran sharing information about the Prabhas starrer. He compared the film's action, drama, and emotions to the epic series Game of Thrones. Prithviraj also mentioned that Neel and Prabhas adjusted the film's schedule to accommodate his involvement.
More about Salaar
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles is slated to release in theaters on December 22nd, 2023. This movie, written and directed by Prashanth Neel after his success with KGF, presents an action-packed storyline that beautifully portrays the deep emotional connection between two friends.
The recent release trailer dropped by the makers showcased a more intriguing and exciting look into the world of Salaar and how the character dynamics and intricacies will shape up the film’s outlook.
The film also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.
