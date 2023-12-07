Salaar FDFS to start from 12:30 am onwards; promotions begin in Kerala for Prabhas starrer

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas in the lead role is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 especially with KGF director Prashanth Neel making it. The film’s trailer released a few days ago has garnered enough buzz to increase the excitement for the film.

The film which has Prabhas headling also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a leading role and is likely to release in India at 12:30 am making it a one-of-a-kind FDFS experience in Indian cinema.

Salaar promotions kickstart in Kerala

The excitement for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is riling up as each day seems to go ahead. The film which has Prithviraj in one of the leading roles also has him as the distributor for the film in Kerala. The filmmaker is also distributing the film all over Kerala under the banner of his production company called Prithviraj Productions.

The company has apparently started its promotional works in Kerala as well, and as per reports, they are eyeing an early morning FDFS in the state for around 5 am or 6 am. The start of promotions is likely to be the preparation of the makers who are clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki this month.

Moreover, the film’s trailer had impacted a huge expectation for the film highly on how Prithviraj presented himself in a nuanced and prestigious demeanor which the character requires to have. The strong sense of similarity to the plot of two friends becoming enemies does remind many of Neel’s debut film Ugramm but only time will tell if the similarities stop at the similar storyline of a core emotional plot surrounding two friends.

The film’s trailer also provided a strong aesthetic sense of the film and how Prabhas’ character Deva holds a larger-than-life stature in the film, similar to Yash’s Rocky from the KGF franchise.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, written and directed by Prashanth Neel features an ensemble cast of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in prominent roles. Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur is also doing a special item song in the film.

The film is slated to release in theaters on December 22nd, 2023 with music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda. The film is being distributed across the nation by various major production companies.