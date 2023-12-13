Salaar First Single OUT: Makers drop song about friendship and brotherhood from Prabhas-Prithviraj film

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire have dropped their first single from the film, which has been released in all five major languages. The film, slated to release on the 22nd of December, 2023, has released its first single, which encapsulates the bond between the two main characters.

The song is called Sooreede in Telugu, Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke in Hindi, Aakaasha Gadiya in Kannada, Suryangam in Malayalam, and Suriyan Kudaiya Neetti in Tamil, features both Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, highlighting the friendship they share and the bond of brotherhood they have.

The song, which is composed by Ravi Basrur in all languages, features various singers and lyricists owning to individual languages. The emotional journey the song traverses through showcases the relationship between the main characters, striking a heart-touching element from the music.

The song also features a few scenes from the film where Prithviraj is waking up in distress, and Prabhas comforts him to sleep and another scene where the former stretches himself to sleep on Prabhas’ lap, indicating the close nature of both the characters.

Moreover, the film’s Telugu version is sung by Harini Ivaturi, and the lyrics are written by Krishna Kanth (KK). Along with them, the other singer-lyricists include Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole and Kinnal Raj in Kannada, Indulekha Warrier and Rajeev Govindan in Malayalam, Airaa Udupi and Madhurakavi in Tamil.

Interestingly, the Hindi version of the song is sung by Indian Idol fame visually-challenged singer Menuka Poudel, with Riya Mukherjee penning the lyrics. The singer is currently making waves with her ecstatic voice on the current season of the reality show Indian Idol.

It was revealed by the show’s host on an earlier occasion that Menuka would be singing a song from the film, which was appreciated by iconic singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu, who are the current judges of the show.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, written and directed by KGF director Prabhas in the leading role with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and many others playing crucial roles.

The film was recently reported to have a Baahubali-like cliffhanger ending, which would only be addressed in the second part of the film.

