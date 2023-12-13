Salaar First Single OUT: Makers drop song about friendship and brotherhood from Prabhas-Prithviraj film
The makers of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire have dropped their latest track from the film, carrying an emotional bond between the main characters. Check it out!
The makers of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire have dropped their first single from the film, which has been released in all five major languages. The film, slated to release on the 22nd of December, 2023, has released its first single, which encapsulates the bond between the two main characters.
The song is called Sooreede in Telugu, Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke in Hindi, Aakaasha Gadiya in Kannada, Suryangam in Malayalam, and Suriyan Kudaiya Neetti in Tamil, features both Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, highlighting the friendship they share and the bond of brotherhood they have.
Check out Salaar’s first single
The song, which is composed by Ravi Basrur in all languages, features various singers and lyricists owning to individual languages. The emotional journey the song traverses through showcases the relationship between the main characters, striking a heart-touching element from the music.
The song also features a few scenes from the film where Prithviraj is waking up in distress, and Prabhas comforts him to sleep and another scene where the former stretches himself to sleep on Prabhas’ lap, indicating the close nature of both the characters.
Moreover, the film’s Telugu version is sung by Harini Ivaturi, and the lyrics are written by Krishna Kanth (KK). Along with them, the other singer-lyricists include Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole and Kinnal Raj in Kannada, Indulekha Warrier and Rajeev Govindan in Malayalam, Airaa Udupi and Madhurakavi in Tamil.
Interestingly, the Hindi version of the song is sung by Indian Idol fame visually-challenged singer Menuka Poudel, with Riya Mukherjee penning the lyrics. The singer is currently making waves with her ecstatic voice on the current season of the reality show Indian Idol.
It was revealed by the show’s host on an earlier occasion that Menuka would be singing a song from the film, which was appreciated by iconic singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu, who are the current judges of the show.
More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, written and directed by KGF director Prabhas in the leading role with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and many others playing crucial roles.
The film was recently reported to have a Baahubali-like cliffhanger ending, which would only be addressed in the second part of the film.
ALSO READ: Salaar Overseas Censor Report: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's saga is a fast-paced epic with Baahubali-like cliffhanger
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in March; RK off to LA soon for THIS REASON
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Saloni Batra recalls being heartbroken on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s sister; opines on his character
entertainment
Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on dealing with failure of films: ‘You can’t control box office’