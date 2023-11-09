Salaar: Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur CONFIRMED for special track in Prabhas starrer?

Simrat Kaur who recently debuted in a lead role with the Sunny Deol starrer film, Gadar 2 has been roped in to play a special part in the Prabhas starrer film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

The actress recently joined the sets of the song shoot in Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. The film which is releasing on the 22nd of December is also set to drop a trailer for the film on December 1st with a grand event.

Simrat Kaur in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

The song shoot in Salaar featuring Simrat Kaur came as a surprise to many as there weren’t any previous reports of a special song featuring in the film until very recently.

Simrat Kaur was last seen playing the character of Muskaan from the film Gadar 2, as the love interest of Utkarsh Sharma’s character Charanjeet Singh. The film went on to become a great hit in theaters, becoming the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and seventh highest grossing Hindi film of all time.

Gadar 2 marked the massive return of Sunny Deol to the big screens after his critically acclaimed and successful 2022 film, Chup: Revenge of The Artist, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt and Saranya Ponnvannan.

Gadar 2 featured Sunny Deol reprising his role from the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, both directed by Anil Sharma. The film was a period-action drama where Deol’s character had to rescue his son from Pakistan during the 1971, Indo-Pak War.

More about Simrat Kaur

Simrat Kaur initially debuted with supporting roles in the Telugu cinema, Prematho Mee Karthik starring Kartikeya Gummakonda. She is known for her role as Jasmine in the Telugu language erotic romantic thriller film, Dirty Hari written and directed by MS Raju. The film was an Indian adaptation of the 2005 Woody Allen movie, Match Point.

Later on, she was also seen in the Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya film, Bangarraju in a cameo role as well which was the sequel to the 2016 film, Soggade Chinni Nayana starring Akkineni Nagarjuna.

