Salaar Interview with SS Rajamouli: What Prashanth Neel said that made Prabhas clap, Prithviraj Sukumaran shy
The Salaar team was just seen together in an interview with director SS Rajamouli ahead of their film's release. During the interview, Prashanth Neel showered Prithviraj with compliments.
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set to hit the theaters in a few days, specifically on the 22nd of December. The highly anticipated film is being directed by Prashanth Neel, the renowned director of KGF.
During an interview with SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Prabhas, and Prithviraj discussed their latest release. The director expressed his admiration for the Ayyappanum Koshiyum star, emphasizing that Prithvi'a performance was the highlight of the film, surpassing even its grand scale and design. He said, “More than the scale and the design, the outlook of the film being a big pan-India movie. The biggest scale I have in my movie is Prithvi sir.”
Prashanth Neel’s immense praise for Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prashanth Neel further added, “In a Prabhas movie, the biggest scale that I have, the biggest emotion that I have, and the biggest drama that I have, that will all come with Prithviraj Sukumaran,” making Prabhas clap with joy as Prithviraj became shy in his seat.
In an earlier interview with Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus, Prashanth Neel expressed his delight in being able to work with Prithviraj for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The director said that they did not need just a star to play the role of Vardharaja Mannar but also needed an impeccable actor to do it.
Neel had also conveyed that initially, he thought Prithviraj would reject the offer after hearing the narration but he liked it and confirmed himself to be part of the film. The director also highlighted that along with getting an actor like Prithviraj who has immense screen presence and acting skills, they also got a talented assistant director for the team with Prithviraj giving various creative suggestions that were brilliant. The director added that Salaar without Prithviraj wouldn’t have been what it is today.
In an earlier interview, Prithviraj also conveyed that Prashanth Neel and Prabhas had moved around the schedule of the film owing to his earlier commitments being delayed due to the pandemic. Moreover, the actor already has various projects lined up for release which include, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aadujeevitam (The Goat Life), an untitled Hindi movie with Kajol, and also two Malayalam movies Vilayath Buddha and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil in the pipeline.
More about Salaar
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles. Along with them, Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur is also set to make an appearance in the film.
The film is a two-part franchise that explores the violent world of Khansaar and the bond of two friends, which is set to have wedge driven between them as the stakes rise ahead.
ALSO READ: Prashanth Neel REACTS to Prabhas starrer Salaar getting an A certification; says 'I was very disappointed
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened