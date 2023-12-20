Salaar Interview with SS Rajamouli: What Prashanth Neel said that made Prabhas clap, Prithviraj Sukumaran shy

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set to hit the theaters in a few days, specifically on the 22nd of December. The highly anticipated film is being directed by Prashanth Neel, the renowned director of KGF.

During an interview with SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Prabhas, and Prithviraj discussed their latest release. The director expressed his admiration for the Ayyappanum Koshiyum star, emphasizing that Prithvi'a performance was the highlight of the film, surpassing even its grand scale and design. He said, “More than the scale and the design, the outlook of the film being a big pan-India movie. The biggest scale I have in my movie is Prithvi sir.”

Prashanth Neel’s immense praise for Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prashanth Neel further added, “In a Prabhas movie, the biggest scale that I have, the biggest emotion that I have, and the biggest drama that I have, that will all come with Prithviraj Sukumaran,” making Prabhas clap with joy as Prithviraj became shy in his seat.

In an earlier interview with Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus, Prashanth Neel expressed his delight in being able to work with Prithviraj for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The director said that they did not need just a star to play the role of Vardharaja Mannar but also needed an impeccable actor to do it.

Neel had also conveyed that initially, he thought Prithviraj would reject the offer after hearing the narration but he liked it and confirmed himself to be part of the film. The director also highlighted that along with getting an actor like Prithviraj who has immense screen presence and acting skills, they also got a talented assistant director for the team with Prithviraj giving various creative suggestions that were brilliant. The director added that Salaar without Prithviraj wouldn’t have been what it is today.

Advertisement

In an earlier interview, Prithviraj also conveyed that Prashanth Neel and Prabhas had moved around the schedule of the film owing to his earlier commitments being delayed due to the pandemic. Moreover, the actor already has various projects lined up for release which include, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aadujeevitam (The Goat Life), an untitled Hindi movie with Kajol, and also two Malayalam movies Vilayath Buddha and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil in the pipeline.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles. Along with them, Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur is also set to make an appearance in the film.

The film is a two-part franchise that explores the violent world of Khansaar and the bond of two friends, which is set to have wedge driven between them as the stakes rise ahead.

ALSO READ: Prashanth Neel REACTS to Prabhas starrer Salaar getting an A certification; says 'I was very disappointed