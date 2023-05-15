Salaar: Is the release date of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film postponed?

Prabhas' next Salaar with Prashanth Neel is one of the most anticipated pan-Indian films. It is scheduled to release in September and fans have been waiting with bated breath to experience the magic. However, in the last few days, there have been rumours doing the rounds about Salaar's release date. However, it's not true, the film is not postponed.

A new set of reports claim that the makers have confirmed Salaar will release as planned on September 28. It was speculated that with Adipurush releasing in June, Salaar's release date will be affected since two big movies featuring Prabhas will not release within a short span of time. But it seems like, it will be a feast for Prabhas' fans with back-to-back movies. Both projects are anticipated as the biggest movies of Baahubali's actor career.

About Salaar

Salaar is believed to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer. This Telugu drama will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 28, 2023. Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles, apart from others.

Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Vijay Kiragandur has backed the project under the banner of Hombale Films. More details about the film are expected to be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel might team up again after Salaar. Dil Raju confirmed this in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and said, "After Salaar, Prashanth has a commitment with NTR, so may be post the NTR film, Prashanth will commence work on this project. It’s in the discussion stage now.”

Upcoming films

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas is waiting for the grand release of Adipurush, based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the trailer was released a few days and received a good response from the audience. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan.

He is also shooting for the high-octane superhero film Project K with Deepika Padukone. The actor also has pan Indian film Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, a romantic comedy film with director Maruthi.

