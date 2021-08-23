Salaar: Jagapathi Babu looks raw as Rajamannar in the FIRST LOOK of Prabhas starrer

The pan Indian actor Prabhas and KGF Director Prashanth Neel, will be collaborating for the first time for an upcoming film titled Salaar. Today, the makers released the first look of Jagapathi Babu and introduced him in the character of Rajamannar. The actor looks intense and raw with a rugged beard, nose ring and wrinkled face with killer looks.

Salaar is one of the most awaited and anticipated films of the Indian film industry. The first look of Prabhas and title launch created a rage among the audience. With the stellar cast of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu, the expectations are sky high on the film.

India’s biggest blockbuster the KGF series, under the production house of Hombale Films is bankrolling Salaar. Touted to be an underworld action drama Salaar features Prabhas in a dark, violent role as in the first look. He reportedly underwent a transformation to build muscle and acquire a beefed up look to fit the bill. Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda of Ugramm (2014,) KGF: Chapter 1(2018) and KGF: Chapter 2, will be joining hands with Prashanth Neel once again.

The shoot is also progressing at a fast phase as the team of Salaar with lead actors Prabhas and Shruti Haasan recently wrapped up a new schedule in Hyderabad. Being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, Salaar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur while cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.Salaar is slated to release worldwide in theaters on April 14th, 2022.