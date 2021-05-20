Salaar: Jyothika to play Prabhas’ sister in the Prashanth Neel directorial?
At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for updates about the upcoming film Salaar, a new piece of report has come up stating that the film will have Jyothika playing Prabhas’ sister. While no official update on it is made yet, the news is making the rounds on the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. It is expected that an official update regarding the same will be made by the makers soon.
The Prashanth Neel directorial is one of the much-anticipated projects that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Hearsay has that Prabhas plays a violent character, and reportedly, he will be undergoing intense training sessions to achieve a beefed-up look for the role. Salaar was launched in a grand event in January, which was attended by Yash, Ram Charan and several other biggies. It has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.
It was reported recently that the makers have roped in Srinidhi Shetty for a dance performance in Salaar. Jyothika was last seen in the Tamil and Telugu bilingual Thambi with Karthi as the male lead. She is yet to officially announce her next project. Prabhas, on the other hand, has three other pan Indian films in his kitty including Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde directed by Radha Krishakumar. He also has Adipurush in his kitty, which will be directed by Om Raut and another one with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.
