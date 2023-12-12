Salaar: Makers confident about Prabhas starrer’s success; says rumors about Ugramm remake are baseless

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas in the leading role, is set to hit the theaters on 22 December 2023. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of his production company, Hombale Films.

Recently, in an interview, the producer himself clarified that the speculations about the film being the remake of Prashanth Neel’s previous film, Ugramm, are baseless. The producer is also confident that the film will be a success in theaters and added that a star’s few films failing doesn’t decrease their stardom.

Makers of Salaar confirms film not the remake of Ugramm

Along with these specific clarifications, the producer added that the film has been sent for content delivery overseas, and the final mixing and mastering of the film is going on.

The producer was also asked why they decided to show Prabhas in the latter half of the trailer as opposed to carrying it ahead with him, to which he replied that they kept the trailer that way to convey the story in the narrative they had built and added that Prabhas would not have a late entry in the film.

Vijay also added that the film is based in a place called Khansaar, where the government has no control over lots of illegal things happening. The producer also specified the bookings for the film will be from December 15 only.

Advertisement

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, stars Prabhas and features an ensemble cast of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in prominent roles. Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur is also doing a special number in the film.

The first part of Salaar is slated to be released in theaters on December 22, 2023, with music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda. The film is being distributed across the nation by various major production companies.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran drops a big update on Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire