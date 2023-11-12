Salaar: Makers drop OFFICIAL date and time for Prabhas starrer’s trailer

Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel are gearing up for the release of their next film called Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. As reported earlier, announcing the trailer launch, makers have dropped the official date to be December 1st.

Salaar’s trailer will be released on December 1st at 7:19 pm. The film’s trailer will be officially released 3 weeks before the film’s release which is scheduled to be on December 22, 2023. The exciting update about the film along with the official post has really excited the fans. Sharing the official post, Salaar makers wrote, “𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐮𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 #SalaarCeaseFire Trailer is set to detonate on Dec 1st at 7:19 PM Happy Deepavali Everyone.”

Salaar has been on the brink of excitement for quite some time now. The film which was earlier supposed to be released in the middle of the year went on to become delayed to December, which ultimately also made it have a clash release with another star-led flick.

The Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki is also releasing in theaters this December, making it a huge clash release at the year’s end. Interestingly, back in 2018 Prashanth Neel's film KGF: Chapter 1 and SRK starrer Zero were also clash releases. History seems to repeat itself again and only time can tell which of the two biggies would satisfy the audience more, this coming Christmas.

More about Prabhas’ Workfront

Prabhas’ next release is definitely going to be Prashanth Neel's film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which marks the first collaboration of the director and the actor. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao, and many more in prominent roles. Moreover, Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur was confirmed by many sources to be part of the film in a special song appearance as well.

Other than that, Prabhas will next be seen in the Nag Aswin dystopian science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more in crucial roles.

