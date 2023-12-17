Salaar makers unveil teaser for Srii Murali’s next film Bagheera, a story by Prashanth Neel

Makers of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Hombale Films have unveiled the first teaser of their next film featuring Srii Murali in the lead role. In accordance with the actor’s birthday today, the makers opted to release the first teaser from the film.

The teaser features Srii Murali in a gritty and stylish action-filled flick featuring him as a cop and a sense of vigilante, executing justice against wrongdoers. The teaser explored some highly mass moments, which are surely to set screens ablaze.

See the official teaser of Bagheera

The 1 minute and 25 seconds long teaser of Bagheera features Kannada’s Srii Murali in a raw and riveting action flick, laced with intense drama and close combat action sequences.

The film’s teaser even features a statement as “When Society becomes Jungle only one Predator Roars for Justice” which swiftly transitions to a child calling out Bagheera, where Srii Murali is seen showing his face half-covered.

The film which is being produced by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films has the story written by Srii Murali’s brother-in-law and director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Even Neel’s debut film Ugramm had Srii Murali in the lead role, making this a reunion of sorts.

The film’s screenplay and direction are handled by Dr Suri with actors Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Garuda Ram, and many more playing crucial roles.

The film is expected to be the next theatrical release of Hombale Films after Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire releases on December 22nd. The makers are also bankrolling some exciting new projects, which include the sequel to Rishab Shetty starrer film Kantara, called Kantara: Chapter One, and also the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Tyson.

Srii Murali’s Workfront

Srii Murali was last seen in the year 2021 with the film Madhagaja. The action drama film directed by S Mahesh Kumar featured actors Ashika Ranganath, Jagapathi Babu, and Devayani in the lead roles which became a hit in theaters. Moreover, the actor is also set to feature in a film called Nande.

