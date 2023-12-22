Salaar movie review LIVE UPDATES: Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gets a big thumbs up from fans
Salaar takes Twitter by storm on its release day with Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and even Ugramm soaring to the top trends. The highly anticipated mega-budget film has finally hit theaters in multiple languages around the globe, and fans' excitement is spilling onto social media. Today, December 22nd, these names reign supreme on X, indicating the immense buzz surrounding Salaar and its creators.
According to the X (formally Twitter) fans Salaar's first half explodes onto the screen with a sizzling cocktail of action, emotional depth, and star power. Director Prashanth Neel unleashes Prabhas' charismatic screen presence, expertly wielding guns and launchers in a breathtaking second fight sequence that showcases his signature action choreography. Ravi Basrur's pulsating background score elevates the intensity, while an intriguing cliffhanger at the interval leaves audiences breathless with anticipation for the second half. Overall, the first half of Salaar is a resounding success, delivering a blockbuster experience that sets the stage for an epic conclusion.
Prabhas' followers gathered outside theaters at 1 am and 4 am to watch the first-day first-show of director Prashanth Neel's action bonanza. At midnight, the cinema theater transformed into a live concert venue. Prabhas' fans orchestrated the grandest celebration for him in Hyderabad on the release day of Salaar. Digital posters adorned the surroundings, crackers burst around, and his fans danced to the actor's music tunes as if there were no tomorrow outside the theater.