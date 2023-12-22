Salaar movie review LIVE UPDATES: Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gets a big thumbs up from fans

According to the X (formally Twitter) fans Salaar's first half explodes onto the screen with a sizzling cocktail of action, emotional depth, and star power. Director Prashanth Neel unleashes Prabhas' charismatic screen presence, expertly wielding guns and launchers in a breathtaking second fight sequence that showcases his signature action choreography. Ravi Basrur's pulsating background score elevates the intensity, while an intriguing cliffhanger at the interval leaves audiences breathless with anticipation for the second half. Overall, the first half of Salaar is a resounding success, delivering a blockbuster experience that sets the stage for an epic conclusion.