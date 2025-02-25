Salaar OTT release: Where to watch Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer action thriller before it returns to theaters

Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire is a Telugu action thriller premiered in 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, it became a massive success, driven by the screen presence of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. As it gears up for a theatrical re-release on March 21, let's explore where to watch it online.

Where to watch Salaar

Prabhas starrer Salaar is available for streaming on Netflix and JioHotstar. Viewers who wish to watch the film online before its re-release can enjoy it on either of these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Salaar

In 1985, Deva and Vardha share a strong friendship in Khansaar, a city ruled by Raja Mannar. When Raja Mannar orders the destruction of the Shouryanga tribe, Vardha sacrifices his territory to save Deva and his mother. Grateful for his help, Deva promises to return whenever Vardha calls.

Years later, in 2017, Krishnakanth’s daughter Aadhya becomes a target of his enemies. To protect her, she is taken to Deva’s home. Meanwhile, Radha Rama Mannar, Raja Mannar’s daughter, plans Aadhya’s abduction to turn Deva against Vardha. Deva rescues her, drawing the attention of Khansaar’s rulers. At the same time, noblemen plot to take control as an important vote on the ceasefire approaches.

With rising tensions, Vardha turns to Deva for support. Deva steps in, eliminating a corrupt nobleman's son and later beheading his father during a trial. The struggle for power worsens as Raja Mannar backs Radha, but Vardha puts an end to the ceasefire. Chaos erupts, leading to several key figures being killed. Eventually, Deva’s true identity is revealed—he is Devaratha Raisar, the rightful heir to Khansaar. Vardha acknowledges him as his Salaar, confirming his Shouryanga lineage.

Cast and crew of Salaar

Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire is directed and written by Prashanth Neel, with dialogues by Sandeep Reddy Bandla, Hanumaan Choudary, and Dr. Suri. The film is based on Ugramm, also created by Prashanth Neel, and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

It features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bobby Simha, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy. The cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda, while Ujwal Kulkarni takes charge of editing.