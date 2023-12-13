Salaar Overseas Censor Report: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's saga is a fast-paced epic with Baahubali-like cliffhanger

Rebel star Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his next film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring himself in the leading role with KGF director Prashanth Neel helming the project, scheduled to release on December 22nd, 2023.

According to a recent overseas censor report, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire which is the first installment of the Salaar saga will feature an ending similar to the one everyone saw in Baahubali.

It has been disclosed that the film will feature an ending reminiscent of the iconic "Why did Kattappa Kill Baahubali" (WKKB) moment from the Baahubali franchise.

This cliffhanger ending will leave the audience pondering over the mysterious twist, which will be further explored and explained in the second part of the Salaar saga.

Salaar: Part 1 to have a Baahubali-like cliffhanger

In the first part of SS Rajamouli-directed film Baahubali, the main protagonist Amarendra Baahubali played by Prabhas is killed off in the end by one of his most trusted soldiers and mentor, Kattappa - who is played by Sathyaraj.

The cliffhanger ending in the 2015 film shocked everyone, creating an online debate over how and why Kattappa killed a person whom the character loved like his own son. Going by the early reports, it seems that history is likely to repeat and offer another cliffhanger ending which will be the talk of the town, once the film releases later this month.

Advertisement

Moreover, it is also being reported that Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is likely to become a super hit in theaters. The film’s initial reception has stated it as having a good first half and a decent second half, which leads to the cliffhanger ending. The reports suggest that the first half is fast-paced with the second half having more action and drama.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire written and directed by Prashanth Neel has Prabhas in the leading role with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and many others playing crucial roles. Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur is also doing a special dance number in the film.

The film brings back Neel’s constant collaborators Bhuvan Gowda and Ravi Basrur for cinematography and music composition, respectively. Earlier, it was also speculated that Salaar is the remake of Prashanth Neel’s debut film Ugramm, but the rumor was recently confirmed to be baseless by the film’s producer himself.

In addition, there are numerous discussions regarding Prabhas' ability to handle a high-budget venture like Salaar, considering that his recent films after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion failed to replicate the same level of success he had achieved before. Films such as Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush faced criticism from critics, with the latter even experiencing a significant setback at the box office despite being the costliest among them.

Speculations and fiery discussions online have intensified the ongoing debate surrounding Prabhas' ability to recreate the magic of Baahubali. However, the producer of Salaar, Vijay Kiragandur, stepped forward to address these concerns. With strong confidence, he asserts that the film is destined for success in theaters. Kiragandur further emphasizes that a few setbacks in an actor's career do not diminish their star power.

ALSO READ: Salaar: Makers confident about Prabhas starrer’s success; says rumors about Ugramm remake are baseless