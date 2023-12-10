Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire: Censorship, runtime, and more about Prabhas starrer

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas in the leading role is set to hit the theaters on 22nd December 2023. The film which is written and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel has already been creating buzz for some time now.

Reportedly, the film has undergone censorship recently and has gotten an A certificate with a runtime of 2 hours and 55 mins, along with this there was also additional information being speculated regarding another trailer and an event of the film.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire gets an A certification?

This is not the first time a Prabhas film has got an A certificate in his filmography. Back in 2013, Prabhas starred in his iconic film Mirchi alongside actresses Anushka Shetty and Richa Gangopadhyay in the leading roles. The film changed the course of Prabhas’ career drastically being revered as one of his best films.

Similarly, Salaar has also gotten an A certification with a runtime that inches close to 3 hours in total. Additionally, it is also reported that an Action trailer from the film is slated to drop between the 16th and 18th of this month, highlighting and giving a final boost to the Prabhas starrer.

Moreover, it is also being reported that as things are standing today, there might not be any sort of events prior to the film’s release which might disappoint a lot of Prabhas fans. Interestingly the makers of Salaar are also planning to drop the first single from the film before the release as well but an official date is yet to be received.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, written and directed by Prashanth Neel starring Prabhas features an ensemble cast of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in prominent roles. Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur is also doing a special number in the film.

The first part of Salaar is slated to be released in theaters on December 22, 2023, with music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda. The film is being distributed across the nation by various major production companies.

