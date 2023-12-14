Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda spills beans about Prabhas starrer; calls it bigger than KGF

There's a lot of excitement in the air for the upcoming December releases. With Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Aquaman set to hit screens on December 21, and KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22, moviegoers are in for a treat. It's especially thrilling to see stars like Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran coming together for Salaar - it's definitely shaping up to be an epic clash at the box office.

Before the movie hits the screens, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda spilled the beans about Salaar, revealing some fascinating insights. In a chat with The New Indian Express, Bhavan mentioned that Salaar's grandeur is five times bigger than KGF - "Salaar's scale is five times that of KGF". Moreover, he guaranteed that it boasts one of the most colossal sets ever seen in Indian cinema.

Interestingly, Bhuvan revealed that the film was shot using a cutting-edge Alexa 35 camera, which promises to deliver IMAX-level image quality even on regular screens - a first for Indian cinema.

Salaar censor certificate and runtime

The upcoming Prabhas starrer action-packed film has a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes and has been given an 'A' certificate by the censor board, owing to its numerous instances of bloody combat, violence, and intense battle scenes. This gives us an idea of the scale and intensity of the film and promises viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Salaar Overseas Censor Report

Prabhas' film Salaar is set to have a cliffhanger ending that will leave viewers eagerly anticipating the next installment. Yes, you read that right! This ending is said to be reminiscent of the iconic "Why did Kattappa Kill Baahubali" moment from the Baahubali franchise. The mysterious twist will be further explored and explained in the second part of the Salaar saga, leaving fans on the edge of their seats and eagerly anticipating the film's next chapter.

Check out Salaar trailer here

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Fans can look forward to catching the film in theaters on December 22, 2023 in all 5 languages.

