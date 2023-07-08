Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire: Makers of Prabhas starrer announce trailer release date; Fans say 'can't wait'

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film will be released in two parts and the first part is titled Salaar Ceasefire. The makers thanked the fans for massive response to the teaser and announced the details of the trailer. The trailer of Salaar will be released at the end of August. This big announcement has brought the fans into celebratory mode.

The makers of the film, Hombale Films, shared a note thanking fans for making Salaar teaser the most viewed teaser ever in the history of Indian cinema. They also asked fans to block August as they made the big announcement about the trailer. The note reads, “Mark your calendars for the end of August, as we prepare to unleash the highly-anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, as big things await you. Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared to witness the magnificence that awaits. Together, let's continue this exhilarating journey, creating history and celebrating the power of Indian cinema."

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire trailer to release in August

Salaar teaser

On July 7, at 5:12 AM, the Salaar teaser was released on social media and has now crossed 100 million views on YouTube which is a huge record. The teaser showcased Prabhas as “the most violent" man with high-octane action and dialogue. It also led to speculations that Salaar could be a part of KGF and Prashanth Neel's universe. Several fans pointed out a few scenes and incidents that show Salaar has some sort of connection with KGF.

The teaser also received flak from a few sections of audiences. They said that Salaar looks like a copy of Yash starrer KGF and has nothing new in it. #Disappointed trended after the Salaar teaser release on Twitter as well.

About Salaar

Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles, apart from others. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Vijay Kiragandur has backed the project under the banner of Hombale Films.

ALSO READ: Salaar teaser hints at crossover with KGF; 3 interesting things that hype up expectations on Prabhas starrer