Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Makers of Prabhas starrer confirm release of highly awaited trailer; Details inside

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is a highly anticipated film in Indian cinema. Considering the filmography of the actor and director, movie buffs expect nothing less than a cinematic vision from Salaar. And the big update about the film has been finally announced. The makers have confirmed the trailer release of the upcoming pan-Indian film.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a video to confirm the trailer release. It has been shared that the Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire trailer will be released very soon. According to our sources, the trailer of the Prabhas starrer will be released in September. As the film is pan-Indian, the trailer of Salaar will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi as well.

Earlier in June, when the glimpse video of Salaar was released, the makers asked fans to block August for the big announcement about the trailer. As promised, they did confirm that the trailer will be released soon but the date has yet to be confirmed. It is to be awaited a few more days for the exciting announcement.



About Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire

On July 7, at 5:12 AM, the Salaar teaser was released on social media and showcased Prabhas as “the most violent" man with high-octane action and dialogue. It also led to speculations that Salaar could be a part of KGF and Prashanth Neel's universe. The teaser crossed 100 million views and the makers also promised that the trailer would showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the shoot of the film was wrapped up and is currently in the post-production stage. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the post-production work for Prabhas’ highly anticipated Salaar is being overseen in a village in Karnataka to maintain all the secrecy.

The film will be released in two parts, the first is titled Salaar: The Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumarnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire is scheduled for a theatrical release on 28 September 2023 in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

ALSO READ: Why did Kantara star Rishab Shetty meet Prashanth Neel on the sets of Prabhas starrer Salaar?