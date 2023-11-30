Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s unseen BTS photo goes viral

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is inching closer to its December 22nd release date. As part of promotions, the makers shared a new behind-the-scenes picture from the sets featuring Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel.

The image, posted on the official social media handle, shows the actor-director duo staring at a phone. It comes with a caption competition likely to build more excitement for the film.

Salaar Trailer

Along with the caption competition, the makers of the Prabhas starrer also reminded us that the film’s trailer is finally dropping tomorrow, December 1st at 7:19 PM. The film’s trailer is highly anticipated after a teaser that came out a few months ago made headlines for the film.

Moreover, as many may have noticed, the dropping of the trailer is exactly at the same time that was shown in the KGF: Chapter 2’s climax. The clocks in the final sequence of Yash starrer showed the time as 7:19 PM and this small detail has led many to speculate that there might be some connection between them both.

According to recent reports, the film is set to showcase the story of friendship of two friends which takes a wrong turn after having a wedge driven between them. This leads to chaos, which makes up the core plot of the movie.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, written and directed by Prashanth Neel features an ensemble cast of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in prominent roles. Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur is also doing a special item song in the film.

The film is slated for a December 22nd, 2023 theatrical release, with music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda. It will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also drops in December.

ALSO READ: Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire Trailer date, time: Check out details about KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' film